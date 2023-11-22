Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thompson High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
