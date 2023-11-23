Fans watching from Alabama will have their eyes on the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Auburn Tigers, which is one of many strong options on the Week 13 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama State Hornets

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Venue: New ASU Stadium

New ASU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-16.5)

UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: North Texas (-3)

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-14.5)

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Jacksonville State (-2.5)

South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Alabama (-5.5)

