Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings
Running back rankings are available here, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 12.
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 12
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|241.9
|24.2
|17.4
|5.2
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|180.9
|18.1
|13.1
|2.6
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|179.2
|17.9
|17.4
|4.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|162.2
|14.7
|12.5
|3
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|151.6
|13.8
|18.2
|4.2
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|150.3
|15
|14.1
|4.4
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|149.7
|15
|14.7
|3.8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|144.1
|18
|12.3
|5.5
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|143.3
|20.5
|14.9
|8
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|140.3
|14
|15.3
|3.8
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|139.3
|12.7
|12.1
|0.9
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|139
|13.9
|11.7
|4
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|137.6
|13.8
|14.9
|2.3
|James Cook
|Bills
|136.9
|12.4
|12.5
|2.9
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|136.3
|17
|19.1
|4.6
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|131.1
|13.1
|15.8
|2.4
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|131
|13.1
|12.5
|4.3
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|130.9
|13.1
|14.7
|4
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|128
|14.2
|14.8
|2.2
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|126.6
|12.7
|14.3
|2.9
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|124.7
|12.5
|8
|4.2
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|124.2
|12.4
|13.6
|3.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|121.1
|12.1
|12.6
|4.5
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|120.5
|17.2
|16.9
|1.7
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|115
|16.4
|14.6
|5.4
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|111.1
|18.5
|16.2
|4
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|109.5
|10
|13.5
|3.5
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|103.2
|20.6
|7.8
|2.4
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|98.5
|9.9
|12.8
|2.7
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|96.8
|10.8
|13.6
|3.1
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|82.6
|11.8
|13.1
|1.9
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|81.6
|8.2
|10.4
|2.7
|Devin Singletary
|Texans
|81.2
|8.1
|11.4
|1.5
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|80.5
|8.1
|12.5
|1.7
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|80
|13.3
|14.2
|3.2
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|78.6
|7.9
|3
|3.5
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|77.3
|9.7
|10.3
|1.5
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|77.1
|7.7
|11.7
|2.1
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|76.6
|7.7
|4.8
|3.7
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|76.4
|10.9
|9.4
|4.3
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|75
|10.7
|14
|1.9
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|73
|7.3
|4.5
|2.1
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|72.4
|7.2
|2.9
|3.6
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|71.9
|7.2
|8.6
|2.4
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|65.2
|6.5
|6.1
|1.7
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|64
|5.8
|5.5
|1.4
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|62.4
|6.9
|9.1
|3.6
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|57.6
|9.6
|11.2
|3.5
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|56.1
|8
|15.6
|1.7
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|55.5
|5.6
|1.3
|2.6
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ABC/ESPN
