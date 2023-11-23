The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will welcome in the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oklahoma Stats Insights

Last season, the Sooners had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents made.

Oklahoma had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Sooners were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.

Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Sooners put up were seven fewer points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

Oklahoma had a 6-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Iowa put together a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed to opponents.

When Iowa gave up fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 8-3.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma posted 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was three more points than it averaged on the road (66.3).

In 2022-23, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, Oklahoma fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.9.

At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).

Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center 11/14/2023 Texas State W 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center 11/17/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 90-66 Lloyd Noble Center 11/23/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena 11/30/2023 UAPB - Lloyd Noble Center 12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule