The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Aggies have also won four games in a row. The over/under is 136.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -7.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies beat the spread 22 times in 35 games last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year, Texas A&M finished with a record of 9-1 (90%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 77.8% chance to win.

Penn State put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Nittany Lions were 2-2 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Penn State has a 26.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 17 51.5% 72.8 145 66.5 134.7 138.8 Penn State 18 56.2% 72.2 145 68.2 134.7 137.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies put up were only 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).

Texas A&M went 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

The Nittany Lions scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed.

When it scored more than 66.5 points last season, Penn State went 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-11-0 7-3 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-1 18-14-0

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Penn State 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.