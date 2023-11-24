How to Watch Alabama vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Alabama Stats Insights
- Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents made.
- In games Alabama shot better than 43.0% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Buckeyes ranked 111th.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 69.0 the Buckeyes gave up.
- Alabama had a 24-1 record last season when putting up more than 69.0 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama posted 89.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Crimson Tide allowed 4.0 fewer points per game (65.0) than away from home (69.0).
- Looking at three-pointers, Alabama fared better at home last year, draining 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Indiana State
|W 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|W 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
