The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Alabama Stats Insights

Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents made.

In games Alabama shot better than 43.0% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Buckeyes ranked 111th.

Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 69.0 the Buckeyes gave up.

Alabama had a 24-1 record last season when putting up more than 69.0 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama posted 89.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide allowed 4.0 fewer points per game (65.0) than away from home (69.0).

Looking at three-pointers, Alabama fared better at home last year, draining 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule