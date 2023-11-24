The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ohio State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Alabama vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 151.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-7.5) 151.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama covered 21 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Crimson Tide games.

Ohio State compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 of the Buckeyes' games last season went over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks rate Alabama much lower (20th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

