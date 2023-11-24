The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama State Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Alabama State (-4.5) 152.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama State (-3.5) 151.5 -184 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

The Hornets and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 27 times last season.

N.C. A&T compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 10 of the Aggies' games last season went over the point total.

