Friday's game at Pete Hanna Center has the Alabama State Hornets (1-4) going head-to-head against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) at 2:00 PM (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Alabama State by a score of 80-76, who is slightly favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 80, N.C. A&T 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama State (-4.0)

Alabama State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (166th in college basketball) while allowing 81.8 per contest (337th in college basketball).

Alabama State ranks 35th in the country at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.6 its opponents average.

Alabama State makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

Alabama State has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (94th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than the 12.6 it forces (169th in college basketball).

