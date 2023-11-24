The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) meet the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 195th 70.8 Points Scored 63.3 345th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6 315th 289th 11.7 Assists 9.9 353rd 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.7 265th

