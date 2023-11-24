The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) are underdogs (+4.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama State -4.5 152.5

Alabama State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Alabama State and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 combined points.

Alabama State's games this year have an average point total of 158.4, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hornets' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

Alabama State will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Hornets have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -190 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama State has a 65.5% chance to win.

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama State 4 14.8% 63.3 134.1 72.6 146.4 140.3 N.C. A&T 6 27.3% 70.8 134.1 73.8 146.4 142.3

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets record 15.9 fewer points per game (76.6) than the Aggies allow (92.5).

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama State 12-15-0 1-1 6-21-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 4-8 10-12-0

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama State N.C. A&T 5-5 Home Record 8-5 2-18 Away Record 4-10 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 1-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

