The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) will aim to continue a five-game win run when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cardinals have won four games in a row.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 86.5 points per game, 43.9 more points than the 42.6 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 42.6 points, Louisville is 4-0.

Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.5 points.

The Crimson Tide record 78.0 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 52.5 the Cardinals allow.

Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 52.5 points.

When Louisville gives up fewer than 78.0 points, it is 4-0.

This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 46.7% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals shoot 48.2% from the field, just 17.4% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

18.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG% Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Alabama Schedule