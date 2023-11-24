The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Information

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 81.8 7th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 68.3 122nd
111th 32.8 Rebounds 41.2 1st
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.9 10th
289th 11.7 Assists 15.0 49th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.3 311th

