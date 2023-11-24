Predators vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The Nashville Predators (8-10) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.
The Predators are 4-6-0 over the last 10 contests, scoring 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.1%). They have conceded 34 goals to their opponents.
As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Friday's game.
Predators vs. Blues Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Blues 4, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have an 8-10 record this season and are 1-0-1 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Nashville has earned four points (2-3-0) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Predators scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Predators have earned 16 points in their 11 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 3-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned four points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|23rd
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|3.11
|19th
|10th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|20th
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|31.3
|15th
|23rd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|31st
|7.27%
|Power Play %
|20%
|16th
|19th
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.33%
|27th
Predators vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
