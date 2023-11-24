There is high school football competition in Clarke County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Clarke County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

BB Comer High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Booker T. Washington High School