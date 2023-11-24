Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the BB Comer High School vs. Clarke County High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is a clash between 2A teams in Grove Hill, AL on Friday, November 24 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Clarke County High School hosting BB Comer High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comer vs. Clarke County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games This Week
Saint James School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.