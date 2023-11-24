Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Elba High School vs. Maplesville High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Maplesville High School will host Elba High School in 1A play on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.
Elba vs. Maplesville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
