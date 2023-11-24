In 5A action on Friday, November 24, Demopolis High School will host Eufaula High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Eufaula vs. Demopolis Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Demopolis, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

