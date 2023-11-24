Gadsden City High School plays at Parker High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM CT.

Gadsden City vs. Parker Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24

6:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Moody High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24

6:45 PM CT on November 24 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Grove High School at Guntersville High School