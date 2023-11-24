The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have hit.

In games Jacksonville State shoots higher than 40.5% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 63rd.

The Gamecocks average 70.4 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 83.8 the Roadrunners give up.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State posted 72.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.2 more points than it averaged in away games (65.6).

The Gamecocks ceded 63.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Jacksonville State performed better when playing at home last year, draining 9.9 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule