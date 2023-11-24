Jacksonville State vs. UTSA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-144
|+118
Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- Gamecocks games have hit the over just once this season.
- UTSA has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Roadrunners' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
