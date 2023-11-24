This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Jefferson County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Gadsden City High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24

6:45 PM CT on November 24 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Moody High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Grove High School at Guntersville High School