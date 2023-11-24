Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Lauderdale County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lauderdale County High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
