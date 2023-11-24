Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Lauderdale County, Alabama this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Geraldine High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
