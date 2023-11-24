Miami (FL) vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) will have their 10th-ranked run defense on display versus the Boston College Eagles (6-5) and the No. 20 running attack in the nation, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Hurricanes are favored, by 9 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-9)
|48.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-8.5)
|48.5
|-365
|+285
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice when favored by 9 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Boston College has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 9 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Miami (FL) & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
