Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Montgomery County, Alabama this week.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 24

6:15 PM CT on November 24 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike Road High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 24

6:55 PM CT on November 24 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mobile Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School