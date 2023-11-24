Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Perry County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
R.C. Hatch High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
