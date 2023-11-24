Ramsay High School travels to face Moody High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM CT, in 5A action.

Ramsay vs. Moody Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Thompson High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Muscle Shoals High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Grove High School at Guntersville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

