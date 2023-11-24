Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Saint James School vs. Thomasville High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT, Thomasville High School will host Saint James School in a game between 3A teams.
Saint James vs. Thomasville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games This Week
BB Comer High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mobile Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
