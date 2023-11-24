How to Watch Samford vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Samford vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- UNC Greensboro vs UMKC (11:00 AM ET | November 24)
- Mercer vs Tennessee State (12:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Evansville vs Chattanooga (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Samford has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 143rd.
- The Bulldogs put up 78.8 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 70.6 the Warriors allow.
- Samford has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Samford posted 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did away from home (75.7).
- The Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.
- Samford made 9.2 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35% at home and 35.4% in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi College
|W 96-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 89-72
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 99-67
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.