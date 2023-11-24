The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Samford vs. Merrimack matchup.

Samford vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

Samford has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Merrimack has won all four of its games against the spread this year.

Warriors games have gone over the point total twice this year.

