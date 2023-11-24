Friday's contest features the Samford Bulldogs (3-2) and the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) facing off at Pete Hanna Center (on November 24) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 victory for Samford.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Samford vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Samford vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 75, Merrimack 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-4.4)

Samford (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Samford has gone 1-3-0 against the spread, while Merrimack's ATS record this season is 4-0-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Warriors are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +30 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of scoring 78.8 points per game (119th in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Samford pulls down 34.6 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while conceding 36.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.8 boards per game.

Samford hits 9 three-pointers per game (66th in college basketball) while shooting 31.5% from deep (220th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Bulldogs rank 236th in college basketball by averaging 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 115th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

Samford has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (257th in college basketball play), 3.4 fewer than the 16.6 it forces on average (23rd in college basketball).

