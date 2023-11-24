The Samford Bulldogs (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the North Texas Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 69.3 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Samford is 4-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

North Texas' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles record 82.4 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 55.3 the Bulldogs allow.

North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.

Samford has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.4 points.

The Eagles are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 15.8% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (32.6%).

The Bulldogs shoot 44.3% from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles concede.

