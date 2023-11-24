There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Sun Belt squads. That includes the James Madison Dukes versus the Montana State Bobcats.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Southern Miss Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars vs. Nevada Wolf Pack 1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Binghamton Bearcats vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers 1:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Southern Eagles 4:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes vs. Montana State Bobcats 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

