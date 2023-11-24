Friday's game between the Troy Trojans (2-3) and the Grambling Tigers (2-4) at Trojan Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-72 and heavily favors Troy to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Troy vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Trojan Arena

Troy vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 82, Grambling 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-10.1)

Troy (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.6

Troy's record against the spread this season is 1-2-0, while Grambling's is 0-4-0. The Trojans have gone over the point total in three games, while Tigers games have gone over two times.

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.8 points per game (28th in college basketball) and give up 70.0 per contest (173rd in college basketball).

The 41.0 rebounds per game Troy averages rank 19th in the nation, and are 9.4 more than the 31.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

Troy makes 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Trojans rank 164th in college basketball with 95.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 22nd in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Troy has committed 16.8 turnovers per game (360th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.8 (10th in college basketball).

