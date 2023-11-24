Troy vs. Grambling November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Troy Trojans (1-1) will meet the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Troy vs. Grambling Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Troy Top Players (2022-23)
- Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christyon Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grambling Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Troy vs. Grambling Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|69.0
|248th
|77th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|15th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.