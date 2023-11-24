Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Westminster Christian Academy vs. Brooks High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In 4A play on Friday, November 24, Brooks High School will host Westminster Christian Academy at 7:00 PM CT.
Westminster vs. Brooks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Killen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Geraldine High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Sylvania High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
