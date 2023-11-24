In 4A play on Friday, November 24, Brooks High School will host Westminster Christian Academy at 7:00 PM CT.

Westminster vs. Brooks Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Geraldine High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Sylvania High School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

