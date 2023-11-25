The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) will meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 69.6 224th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 346th 5.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.7 204th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.8 327th

