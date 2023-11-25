The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) play the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Alabama vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 55.0% from the field, 12.9% higher than the 42.1% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 126th.

The Crimson Tide's 97.6 points per game are 29.4 more points than the 68.2 the Ducks allow.

Alabama has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.7.

The Crimson Tide allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

