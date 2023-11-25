The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) take on the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • Alabama State has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Warriors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 25th.
  • The Hornets' 78.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 72 the Warriors allow.
  • Alabama State is 2-1 when it scores more than 72 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama State put up 66.3 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged away (61.7).
  • At home, the Hornets gave up 65.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77).
  • Alabama State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Memphis L 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 @ Samford L 99-67 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 N.C. A&T W 88-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 Merrimack - Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 Mississippi University for Women - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/13/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

