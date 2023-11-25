The Alabama State Hornets (0-2) play the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Information

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 351st 62.6 Points Scored 63.3 345th 16th 62.3 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 362nd 26.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th 349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6 315th 211th 12.6 Assists 9.9 353rd 304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.7 265th

