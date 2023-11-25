Alabama vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl takes place on Saturday, November 25 with the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 49 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-14.5)
|49
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+460
Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Auburn has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
