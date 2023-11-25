The 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl on Saturday, November 25 will see the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 14.5 points in the contest. The total is 47.5 points for this matchup.

Alabama has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (16th-best with 36.5 points per game) and scoring defense (14th-best with 17.4 points allowed per game) this season. Auburn ranks 89th with 357.2 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 47th with 353.4 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Alabama vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -14.5 100 -120 47.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Alabama Recent Performance

The Crimson Tide have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 508.3 total yards per game over that stretch (eighth-worst). They've been more successful defensively, allowing 321.3 total yards per game (39th).

The Crimson Tide rank 64th in the FBS with 19.7 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three contests, but they've really been thriving on offense, as they rank best with 52.3 points per game during that stretch.

Alabama ranks 71st in passing offense (254.3 passing yards per game) and 75th in passing defense (179 passing yards per game surrendered) over its last three games.

While the Crimson Tide's run defense ranks 17th-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three games (142.3), they rank 14th-best on the offensive side of the ball (254 rushing yards per game) during that time frame.

In their last three contests, the Crimson Tide have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Alabama has hit the over.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Alabama games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (70%).

Alabama has gone 9-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 90% of those games).

Alabama has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter and won them all.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,267 pass yards for Alabama, completing 66.4% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 332 rushing yards (30.2 ypg) on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 151 times for a team-high 737 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 467 yards (42.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 642 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has registered 29 receptions and six touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 467-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes on 58 targets.

Kobe Prentice has hauled in 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Dallas Turner has racked up eight sacks to lead the team, while also recording nine TFL and 42 tackles.

Caleb Downs, Alabama's leading tackler, has 79 tackles and two interceptions this year.

Terrion Arnold has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 48 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

