The Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0), who have won six straight. It starts at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide score an average of 78.0 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Alabama is 5-0.

Gonzaga is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 78.0 points.

The 85.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 37.5 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (47.7).

Gonzaga is 5-1 when scoring more than 47.7 points.

Alabama is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 85.2 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 48.8% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Crimson Tide allow defensively.

The Crimson Tide make 46.9% of their shots from the field, 5.1% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jessica Timmons: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Essence Cody: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG% Loyal McQueen: 10.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Alabama Schedule