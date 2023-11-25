The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to win their matchup against the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Auburn vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+13.5) Over (48) Alabama 31, Auburn 19

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 18.2% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Auburn is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

The Tigers have hit the over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

Auburn games this season have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 3.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread seven times in 10 games.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Crimson Tide have seen seven of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 48 points, 3.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Alabama contests.

Tigers vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 36.5 17.4 38.6 18.6 33.0 15.3 Auburn 27.5 21.5 30.3 21.0 24.2 22.0

