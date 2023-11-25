The 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl takes place on Saturday, November 25 with the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.

Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-14.5) 49 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 48.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Auburn has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
  • Alabama has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

