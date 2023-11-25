Which team is on top of the Big Sky as we head into Week 13 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

10-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 37-7 vs Montana State

2. Montana State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 37-7 vs Montana

3. Idaho

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

8-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 63-21 vs Idaho State

4. UC Davis

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 31-21 vs Sacramento State

5. Sacramento State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

7-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 31-21 vs UC Davis

6. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 49-42 vs Eastern Washington

7. Portland State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-6 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 27-23 vs Northern Colorado

8. Weber State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 4-4

6-5 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 48-21 vs Cal Poly

9. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 49-42 vs Northern Arizona

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-5

3-8 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 63-21 vs Idaho

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-6

3-8 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 48-21 vs Weber State

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 27-23 vs Portland State

