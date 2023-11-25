The Washington Wizards (2-6) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) for a contest between Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Hawks are getting 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this year.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 65.8% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Clint Capela is putting up 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter gives the Hawks 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyus Jones puts up 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole posts 18.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Deni Avdija posts 10.0 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Delon Wright posts 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 23.1% from the floor.

Hawks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Hawks 119.0 Points Avg. 120.3 126.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.0 48.6% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.3% Three Point % 35.4%

