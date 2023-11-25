The Washington Wizards (2-13) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 248.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -7.5 248.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 248.5 points three times.

The average point total in Atlanta's games this season is 246.8, 1.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawks are 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 248.5 % of Games Over 248.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 3 21.4% 124.1 240.1 122.6 246.9 235.3 Wizards 5 33.3% 116 240.1 124.3 246.9 235.8

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-3-0) than it has at home (1-7-0).

The Hawks put up 124.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 124.3 the Wizards give up.

Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 124.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 4-10 0-2 10-4 Wizards 7-8 4-5 10-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Hawks Wizards 124.1 Points Scored (PG) 116 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 122.6 Points Allowed (PG) 124.3 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-3 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.