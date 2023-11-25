Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - November 25
Dejounte Murray and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) square off against the Washington Wizards (2-13) at Capital One Arena.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSE
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks won their previous game against the Nets, 147-145 in OT, on Wednesday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 43 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|43
|4
|9
|2
|0
|8
|De'Andre Hunter
|25
|11
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Dejounte Murray
|20
|6
|8
|2
|0
|3
Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info
|Hawks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Hawks vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young's numbers for the season are 26 points, 10.7 assists and 2.6 boards per contest.
- Murray is putting up 21.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
- Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 boards per game.
- Clint Capela posts 10.7 points, 9.9 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 62.7% from the floor (fourth in NBA).
- Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
